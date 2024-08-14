Saina Nehwal ’thanks’ trolls for calling her ’Kangana Ranaut of Indian Sport’, reminds them of her Olympic medal

  • Saina Nehwal addressed social media criticism for her lack of knowledge about javelin throw before Neeraj Chopra's Olympic success.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated14 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Saina Nehwal says she didn’t know javelin throw until Neeraj Chopra won Olympic gold in 2021. (File image)
Saina Nehwal says she didn’t know javelin throw until Neeraj Chopra won Olympic gold in 2021. (File image)

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal has defended herself against critics on social media, who criticized her for saying that she was unaware of the javelin throw before Neeraj Chopra's Olympic victory. Some of the trolls even called her as the "Kangana Ranaut of Indian sports." However, Saina Nehwal took this as a compliment and praised the actress, calling her beautiful.

Taking to X, the shuttler wrote, “Thanks for the compliment.. Kangana is beautiful…but I had to be perfect in my sport and I proudly achieved world number 1 and Olympic medal in badminton for my country …again I will say this ghar pe bait ke comment karna easy hai and sports khelna difficult. Neeraj is our super star and he made the sport so popular in India.”

While speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, the badminton player said, “When Neeraj won, that is when I got to know about athletics has got this game too. You'll gain knowledge only when you see it, right? If you don't see, how will you know? I did not know about javelin throw. Frankly, I didn't know. Because athletics has many sports. I got to know only when the results came, that is when I knew.”

She then added, “I am sure people didn't know about badminton. I did not know who Prakash sir is… It's not that you don't want to know, but you're so busy in your own field, how much time do you get deep into something else. If not you'll have to Google everything non-stop. If you're perfect in your own field, that's more than enough.”

First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
HomeSportsSaina Nehwal ’thanks’ trolls for calling her ’Kangana Ranaut of Indian Sport’, reminds them of her Olympic medal

