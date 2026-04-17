Sairaj Bahutule lauds Arshdeep, Prabhsimran after PBKS dominant 7-wicket win over MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Sairaj Bahutule, Punjab Kings' (PBKS), spin bowling coach, hailed bowler Arshdeep Singh and batter Prabhsimran Singh after their hefty contribution in PBKS' dominant seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Thursday.

While Arshdeep registered excellent bowling figures of 3/22 in 4 overs to restrict MI to 195/6 in 20 overs despite Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 112-run knock, Prabhsimran made PBKS' chase look easy with an unbeaten 80 off just 39 balls, to take his team over the line in just 16.3 overs. Arshdeep, who conceded many runs in the earlier IPL 2026 matches, won the Player of the Match award for his bowling against MI. Arshdeep claimed wickets of Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav and Sherfane Rutherford.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bahutule praised Arshdeep for his strong comeback performance, saying he has been a valuable bowler for both India and Punjab Kings. He noted that T20 cricket is highly demanding due to changing conditions and expectations, and credited Arshdeep's self-awareness and preparation. Bahutule highlighted that Arshdeep returned to basics with focused spot and target bowling practice, which helped him execute effectively with both the old and semi-new ball in the match.

"I think he's been a fabulous bowler over the period of time for India and for the franchise. I think T20 is a very tough competition in which every game is different, conditions are different and you have to respond, and expectations are high. Arshdeep is a very self-aware, and understanding the nuances of the game, he went back to his basics in the last couple of days he did a lot of spot bowling, target bowling, and he really came back with understanding that he has to just focus on what he does best. I think that's what he did in this game. His execution with the old and the semi-new ball was excellent," he said.

Bahutule praised Prabhsimran Singh for his consistent performances at the top of the order for Punjab Kings. He also credited head coach Ricky Ponting's positive influence in the dressing room, saying his approach and mindset have positively impacted the batters, with Prabhsimran responding particularly well to it

"Prabh [Prabhsimran] is a fabulous player. He's been performing for Punjab Kings for a couple of years and he's been very consistent at the top order. I think a lot to do with Ricky also being in the in the changing room. He himself being so positive, I think he rubs it across to all the batters in terms of approaching innings and things like that and Prab has responded really well to that," Bahutule said.

Put to bat first by PBKS, MI reached 195/6 courtesy a 122-run stand between Quinton de Kock (112* in 60 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Naman Dhir (50 in 31 balls, with three fours and three sixes). Arshdeep Singh (3/22) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.