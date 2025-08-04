Salvon Ahmed, Indianapolis Colts RB suffers severe leg injury in training camp

Salvon Ahmed, Indianapolis Colts running back, sustained a severe lower right leg injury during a training camp practice. The incident was caused by an illegal hip-drop tackle during a live tackling drill.

Advertisement

Incident Details: How the injury occurred During a developmental period of practice focused on third-string players, Salvon Ahmed was injured in a live tackling drill. After taking a handoff and sprinting toward the goal line, he was brought down by undrafted free agent Trey Washington using a hip-drop tackle, a technique banned by the NFL last season due to its link to lower body injuries.

Ahmed immediately clutched his right ankle, signalling severe pain. Medical staff attended to him, and he was carted off the field on a stretcher to a hospital for X-rays.

The Colts have yet to release an official update on the injury’s extent, but the initial response suggests a potentially lengthy recovery.

The Hip-drop tackle ban and safety concerns The NFL has banned the hip-drop tackles to reduce the risk of lower-body injuries, which data showed were prevalent with this technique.

Advertisement

Colts head coach Shane Steichen addressed the incident, stating, “I know we don’t encourage hip-drop tackles. I know Trey’s down in the dumps, and I don’t think he was trying to do that.” He also emphasized that live drills aim to build team toughness and identity, not cause harm.

Team’s response With only 15 minutes remaining in practice, Steichen consulted team leaders, including veteran line backer Zaire Franklin, to determine the next steps.

The group decided to continue with a critical 2-minute drill period to ensure players gained essential reps.

Franklin, a close friend of Ahmed’s, noted, “There are guys out here that need those reps to compete and get better. We are trying to be the best team that we can be so we can win.”

Advertisement