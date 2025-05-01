Sam Curran’s ’Call Me’ signal to CSK and outburst at PBKS dugout, sparks buzz; know details

Sam Curran played an explosive knock at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 30). He smashed 88 off just 47 balls for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against his former team Punjab Kings (PBKS). During the match, Curran's half-century celebration by signaling someone at the CSK dugout to give him a call caught attention. Moreover, he was also seen lashing out at the PBKS team after his dismissal.

Sam Curran's performance in CSK vs PBKS match Coming to bat at number three, Sam Curran registered a strike rate of 187.23. He hammered nine fours and four sixes, marking his highest IPL score of 88 runs. He was dismissed on Marco Jansen's delivery. His heroics powered CSK to post a total of 190 in 19.2 overs. Interestingly, it was Curran's fourth innings of the IPL 2025. He has amassed 109 runs this season, so far.

Sam Curran's 'Call Me' celebration The all-rounder reached his fifty in the 15th over off Azmatullah Omarzai. He celebrated his sixth fifty of the league with a special celebration. After lifting to bat to celebrate the half-century, Curran made a gesture by looking at the CSK dugout, asking them to call him. The act seemed like a clear message to Captain MS Dhoni and team, hinting at his frustration over limited chances to feature in matches this season and how he is ready for a bigger role.

Heated clash with PBKS Sam Curran was dismissed in the 18th over by Jansen as Josh Inglis took his catch. As he walked off, the England star unleashed a fiery outburst, gesturing angrily, and was seen firing off words at the PBKS dugout, a team he once led as captain. The gesture was caught on camera, sparking speculations about his unresolved tensions with PBKS. Curran’s visible annoyance added a layer of controversy.

MS Dhoni on Sam Curran after the match "Well, Sam Curran is a fighter. That's something we all know. Whenever he turns up he wants to contribute," CSK skipper MS Dhoni praised the Englander after the match.

"Unfortunately so far, whenever we tried to give him a chance, the wicket was on the slower side and he found it slightly difficult. But today's wicket was one of the best we've got at home in this tournament," he added.

PBKS knock CSK out of the Playoffs race PBKS chased the target of 191 in just 19.4 overs to 194/6 in 19.4 overs to secure a four-wicket win against CSK. Their win resulted in CSK's elimination from the Playoffs of IPL 2025. CSK are cemented at the bottom of the points table with eight losses and two wins. On the other hand, PBKS jumped to the second place with six wins and three losses.