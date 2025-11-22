Sam LaPorta injury update: Detroit Lions TE unlikely to return this season after back surgery

The Detroit Lions' impressive 2025 season hit a major setback on Friday when head coach Dan Campbell announced that star tight end Sam LaPorta is unlikely to play again this year. The 24-year-old Pro Bowl standout had successful back surgery and was already sidelined on injured reserve, ruling him out for Sunday's key matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Very slim hope for a 2025 comeback Dan Campbell gave an update on LaPorta's injury and expressed that any chance of LaPorta returning before the playoffs is “very, very slim.”

“I think we would be fortunate to have a chance to get him back for the rest of the season,” Campbell told reporters. “I think that’s very, very slim. The good news is the procedure went really well long-term.”

LaPorta was already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles and was placed on injured reserve last week, officially ending any short-term return hopes.

A significant loss for the Detroit Lions' offense Selected in the second round (34th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, LaPorta became one of Jared Goff’s most trusted targets. This season, he ranks third on the Lions with 489 receiving yards, 40 receptions, and three touchdowns, trailing only Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

His absence is felt beyond the stat sheet. LaPorta’s blocking and reliability on third down and in the red zone made him a complete tight end and an important part of Detroit’s high-powered attack.

Coaches praise Sam LaPorta’s performance Offensive coordinator John Morton summed up the challenge ahead on Thursday.

“I mean, he is a hell of an all-around blocker, receiver, he can do it all. But he was really reliable on third down in the red zone, that’s the biggest thing,” Morton said.

“But his blocking on first and second down. I mean, the way he’s improved with his blocking, it’s just been awesome. So, our other guys, all the tight ends have got to step up.”

Brock Wright steps into a larger role With LaPorta sidelined, backup tight end Brock Wright is expected to see a major increase in snaps. Head coach Dan Campbell remains confident the team can adjust, pointing to Detroit’s “next man up” culture that has carried them to the top of the NFC North.

