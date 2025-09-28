Sam Pittman faces heat after Arkansas’ 56-13 loss to Notre Dame; says ‘I would be mad at me, too’

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reflected on his team’s 56-13 thrashing by No. 22 Notre Dame at Razorback Stadium. Addressing fans clamouring for a coaching change, Pittman said, “I’d be mad at me, too. I get it. I’d be frustrated as hell with me.”

The sixth-year coach, whose record stands at 32-33, added, “As long as I am the head coach at Arkansas, I am going to fight.” But with a sellout crowd and national TV audience witnessing the Razorbacks’ collapse, the pressure on Pittman’s job has reached a boiling point.

Notre Dame’s offense against Arkansas Notre Dame dominated from the start, led by redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr, who tied a program record with four touchdown passes in the first half alone, amassing 294 yards.

Running back Jeremiyah Love, a Heisman contender, torched Arkansas for 126 total yards and four touchdowns. The Fighting Irish scored on their first six possessions, with drives of 75, 73, 75, 70, 75, and 45 yards, racking up 420 yards by halftime.

Their 14 explosive plays, runs of 10-plus yards or passes of 20-plus, were the most by a non-conference team against an SEC opponent in 20 years.

Arkansas’ quarterback Taylen Green, the nation’s leader in total offense entering the game, struggled mightily, completing just 6 of 15 passes in the first half and appearing rattled. Notre Dame’s 56 points marked the second-highest total they’ve ever scored against an SEC team, exposing the Razorbacks’ vulnerabilities.

Defensive woes seal the result The Razorbacks’ defense, led by coordinator Travis Williams, was a weak point. Unable to tackle, cover receivers, or force turnovers, Arkansas allowed Notre Dame to move at will. By halftime, with the score at 42-13, the defense looked defeated, prompting many fans to exit early.

Williams, once a rising star in coaching circles, now faces scrutiny for a unit that has consistently underperformed this season.

Fans' hope faded as the game slipped away The day began with optimism among Razorback fans, fueled by a 3-0 lead and hopes of rebounding from narrow losses at Ole Miss and Memphis. But Notre Dame’s quick touchdowns shifted the mood.

At 14-10, fans clung to hope. By 21-10, frustration mounted, and boos rang out when Arkansas settled for a field goal to make it 28-13. At 35-13, tailgates beckoned, and by halftime, the stands were thinning as fans gave up on a comeback.

Arkansas next game The team has a bye week before a daunting trip to Tennessee on October 11.