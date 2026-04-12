Samson not far behind Dhoni when it comes to calmness: CSK bowling coach Eric Simons

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Eric Simons praised both MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson for their composure and deep understanding of the game.

He described Dhoni as one of the calmest players he's ever worked with, and noted that Samson shows a very similar mindset, remaining unflustered, confident, and not overdoing preparation.

"I've had the privilege to spend many years playing, being involved with Dhoni, he's one of the calmest cricketers I've ever come across. And Sanju Samson's not far behind that, he just understands the game from that perspective, I've seen no panic, no sense of practising more, doing more, maybe even less," Simons said in the post-match press conference.

After three failures for his new Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Samson announced his arrival with a majestic hundred against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday in Chennai.

Simons emphasised that a player of Samson's class will inevitably bounce back from poor form. Simons stressed there was never any doubt about Samson's ability, highlighting that top players must trust their skills, stay confident, and remain patient, as success will follow.

"When you've got the class of a player like him, you know it's just temporary if you have a bad run of form and sometimes it's about luck, he got a great delivery from (Nandre) Burger at one game, it's just the way it goes, one ball goes for four to the boundary, he edges one, he gets caught, so there was never any doubt that this was coming and I think the mindset of a cricketer of his stature is important, you've just got to keep trusting him, believing in your quality and certainly he's got that sort of an abundance," Simons added.

Samson made history on Saturday, becoming the first batter in the history of the IPL to score centuries for three different franchises after he brought up his maiden century in CSK.

Samson, after three bad outings, roared back into form with an unbeaten 115* in 56 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 205.36. Out of his four IPL hundreds, Samson has scored two for Rajasthan Royals (in the 2019 and 2021 seasons) and Delhi Capitals (in the 2017 season).