Samuel Basallo agrees to sign historic 8-year, $67M extension with Baltimore Orioles

In a landmark move for the Baltimore Orioles, top prospect Samuel Basallo has agreed to sign an eight-year, $67 million contract extension. Notably, the deal was finalized shortly after Basallo’s Major League debut on August 17 and marks the largest pre-arbitration extension ever for a catcher. With a club option and performance-based incentives that could push the total value to $88.5 million, the agreement highlights the Orioles' belief in the 21-year-old’s potential to shape the franchise’s future.

Historic pre-arbitration deal The most significant factor making Samuel Basallo’s extension historic is its status as the largest pre-arbitration contract ever for a catcher. Pre-arbitration extensions, signed before a player is eligible for salary arbitration (typically after three years of MLB service), are rare for catchers due to the position’s physical demands and defensive complexities.

At just 21 years old, with only a handful of MLB plate appearances, Basallo’s $67 million deal surpasses previous benchmarks, making it a record-breaking move.

Samuel Basallo's form Signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2021 for $1.3 million, Samuel Basallo’s rapid ascent began with a jump from Low-A to Double-A at 18. By 2024, he reached Triple-A, and in 2025, he dominated with a .270/.377/.589 slash line, hitting 23 home runs in 76 games.

Evaluators consider him the best hitter in the minors this season, with elite bat speed and exit velocities that rank among the game’s best.

Baltimore Orioles' strategy The extension marks a shift for the Orioles, who have rarely committed to such long-term deals. By securing Basallo through 2033, with a possible extension to 2034 via a club option, Baltimore signals a new era of ambition for the side.

Since Mike Elias’s arrival in 2018, the Orioles have developed a robust pipeline, including stars like Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg, Jackson Holliday, and Colton Cowser. Basallo, alongside recent debutant Dylan Beavers, represents the next wave.

Long-term impact of the deal Samuel Basallo’s versatility adds to the deal’s significance. While his defense behind the plate needs refinement, his 70-grade arm and leadership are promising, and his 6-foot-4 frame allows flexibility to play first base or designated hitter. This adaptability makes him a unique asset, capable of reshaping Baltimore’s lineup.