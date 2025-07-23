San Antonio Spurs sign NBA veteran Lindy Waters III to one-year deal

Lindy Waters III, NBA free agent guard has signed a one-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs. The sharpshooting veteran has maintained a 37% three-point shooting percentage across his four-year career with the Oklahoma City Thunder , Golden State Warriors, and Detroit Pistons.

In his most recent stint with the Detroit Pistons, Waters III appeared in 14 games, averaging 3.4 points per game while shooting an impressive 39.5% from beyond the arc. However, he gained broader recognition during his earlier tenures with the Thunder and Warriors, where he showcased his long-range shooting and versatility.