San Diego Padres to acquire Mason Miller, JP Sears in trade with Oakland Athletics

The San Diego Padres are acquiring closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher JP Sears from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. This deal highlights the Padres’ strategy to enhance their roster for a playoff run ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Athletics, on the other hand, will receive a promising package led by top prospect Leodalis De Vries and three talented pitchers in exchange.

Mason Miller's form Mason Miller, a 26-year-old right-handed reliever, brings a remarkable presence to San Diego Pardes’ already strong bullpen. Known for his blazing fastball, averaging 101.1 mph in 2025, Miller has notched 20 saves with a 3.76 ERA in 38 appearances this season. He has recorded 59 strikeouts in 38⅓.

A 2024 All-Star, Miller will join a bullpen featuring All-Stars Robert Suarez and Jason Adam, potentially forming one of baseball’s most formidable relief units. The Padres’ bullpen leads the majors with a 2.97 ERA, and Miller’s arrival could make them even tougher in clutch moments.

JP Sears to bolster rotation depth The trade also brings left-handed starter JP Sears to San Diego, adding depth to the rotation. The 29-year-old has a 7-9 record and a 4.95 ERA over 22 starts in 2025, with 97 strikeouts in 111 innings. While his stats are modest, the Padres believe a move from Oakland’s hitter-friendly park in Sacramento could improve his performance.

Oakland Athletics secure top prospect Leodalis De Vries The Oakland Athletics will receive 18-year-old shortstop Leodalis De Vries, ranked as baseball’s No. 3 prospect. A switch-hitter excelling from the left side, De Vries has shone in High-A despite his youth.

They will also acquire right-handed pitchers Braden Nett, Henry Baez, and Eduarniel Nunez. Nett and Nunez could reach the majors in 2025, while Baez is projected for 2026.

Strategic Impact for both teams For the San Diego Padres, this trade boosts their pitching as they trail the Dodgers by three games in the NL West and hold the No. 3 NL wild card spot. Miller and Sears could allow trades of Suarez or Cease to address offensive gaps, aligning with their pursuit of outfielders.