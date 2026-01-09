San Francisco 49ers face Philadelphia Eagles in NFC wild-card playoff game

San Francisco (12-5) at Philadelphia (11-6)

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST, FOX

BetMGM NFL Odds: Eagles by 4 1/2.

Against the Spread: 49ers 11-6; Eagles 10-7

Series record: 49ers lead 21-15-1

Last meeting: San Francisco QB Brock Purdy threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-19 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia on Dec. 3, 2023.

Last week: San Francisco lost to Seattle 13-3; Philadelphia lost to Washington 24-17.

49ers offense: overall (7), rush (24), pass (5), scoring (10).

49ers defense: overall (20), rush (11), pass (25), scoring (13).

Eagles offense: overall (24), rush (18), pass (23), scoring (19).

Eagles defense: overall (13), rush (22), pass (8), scoring (5).

Turnover differential: 49ers minus-6; Eagles plus-6.

RB Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey combined for 2,126 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground and through the air, making him the only NFL player this season with 2,000 or more yards and 15 or more touchdowns. His 102 receptions mark the first time a 49ers player eclipsed 100 in a season since wide receiver Terrell Owens topped the century mark in 2002.

QB Jalen Hurts. The reigning Super Bowl MVP enters the game rested after coach Nick Sirianni chose to sit Hurts and several other starters in Sunday’s regular season-ending 24-17 home loss to Washington. In the 2025 regular season, he threw for 3,224 yards and rushed for 421. His 33 combined touchdowns through the air and on the ground ranked sixth in the NFL, and Hurts’ seven passing scores of 30-plus yards led the league.

San Francisco offense vs. Philadelphia defense. The 49ers have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL but stalled in Saturday’s 13-3 home loss to Seattle. San Francisco could have secured the top seed in the NFC, but dropped to No. 6 with a lackluster performance that saw Purdy throw for just 127 yards and McCaffrey finish with a season-low 57 yards from scrimmage against a strong Seahawks defense. The 49ers will face another big test from a Philadelphia defensive unit that allowed just 14 passing touchdowns and held opponents to a 56.8 percent completion rate, both of which led the league.

Philadelphia defense vs. McCaffrey. The Eagles are stout in the middle of the defensive line with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, and they and Philadelphia’s entire unit will be tested against McCaffrey. Davis led all interior defensive linemen during the regular season with 34 run stops while Carter batted six passes when he wasn’t stuffing the run. Overall, though, the Eagles ranked just 22nd in defending the run, allowing opponents to rush for 124.4 yards per game.

49ers: LB Tatum Bethune (groin) is out after getting injured against Seattle on Saturday. T Trent Williams (hamstring) and WR Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle) didn’t play against the Seahawks and are being evaluated this week. Neither Williams nor Pearsall practiced on Wednesday. S Ji’Ayir Brown (rib) and DL Kalia Davis (knee tendinitis) are day to day. LB Dee Winters (ankle), LB Luke Gifford (quad) and DL Keion White (hamstring) are being evaluated this week. Gifford was limited in Wednesday’s practice, and Winters and White did not practice.

Eagles: LB Nakobe Dean (hamstring) has missed the past two games but said on Wednesday that he would play in Sunday’s game. RT Lane Johnson (foot) hasn’t played since Week 11. Johnson took part in Wednesday’s practice as a limited participant, but Sirianni was noncommittal on Wednesday as to whether Johnson would play on Sunday.

Hurts had one of the Eagles’ four rushing touchdowns in a 31-7 rout of the 49ers in the 2022 NFC championship game in Philadelphia. San Francisco lost Purdy and backup QB Josh Johnson to injuries in that game, which propelled the Eagles to Super Bowl 57.

49ers: San Francisco had won six in a row before Saturday’s loss to the Seahawks in which the 49ers had just one rushing first down. … The 49ers are 7-2 in away games this season. … Purdy, who was sidelined for eight games, went 197 of 284 for 2,167 yards and 20 touchdowns during the regular season. He has a passer rating of 100.5. … Clelin Ferrell and Bryce Huff lead the 49ers in sacks with four apiece. … WR Jauan Jennings has 643 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, and TE George Kittle has 628 yards and seven scores. … San Francisco’s 49.8 percent offensive conversion rate on third down is the best in the NFL. … K Eddy Piñeiro has converted 28 of 29 field goals, with his only miss coming from 64 yards in Week 16. .. S Ji’Ayir Brown and CB Deommodore Lenoir top the club in interceptions with two each. … The 49ers ranked fifth in the league with 244.5 yards of passing offense per game and were seventh overall in total offense (351.4). … San Francisco was near the bottom of the league in yards allowed through the air, ranking 25th at 232.4 yards per contest.

Eagles: The Eagles could have gotten the No. 2 seed with a win over the Commanders on Sunday, combined with Chicago’s loss to Detroit, but fell short after Sirianni chose to rest several starters for the playoffs. … Philadelphia will be making its fifth straight postseason appearance, tying the club record set between 2000–04. … The Eagles’ consecutive NFC East titles marked the first repeat winner in the division since Philadelphia won four in a row between 2001–04. … Philadelphia is seventh in the league in turnover margin (plus-6) and is 42-3 under Sirianni, including 8-1 this season, when winning the turnover battle. … LB Zack Baun has a team-best 123 tackles, along with 3 1/2 sacks and three takeaways. … OLB Jalyx Hunt has a club-best 6 1/2 sacks, with DT Moro Ojomo just behind at six sacks. Hunt also has three interceptions.… After slow starts to the regular season, RB Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,140 yards and WR A.J. Brown has 1,003 receiving yards. Brown is the only player in club history with at least 1,000 receiving yards in four consecutive seasons. … WR DeVonta Smith has 1,008 receiving yards, and Smith and Brown are the only wide receiver duo in Eagles history to eclipse 1,000 yards in the same season. … Philadelphia’s offense leads the league in red zone touchdown rate at 70.5 percent. … The Eagles have won five consecutive playoff games at home and are 24-6 in Philadelphia in the past 30 games.