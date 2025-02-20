(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for Bloomberg's Business of Sports newsletter for the context you need on the collision of power, money and sports.

The San Francisco 49ers are exploring selling a 10% stake at a valuation of more than $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially making it one of the world’s most expensive sports teams.

It’s unclear if the 49ers will choose to seek a private equity firm to buy the stake, or other investors such as a wealthy individual or family, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction. A representative for the 49ers declined to comment.

The NFL has seen a streak of transactions following the approval of private equity groups to invest into franchises last year. The league has encouraged teams who are interested in selling off stakes, which is boosting valuations. Proceeds from stake sales could help teams with building or renovating stadiums while providing liquidity for their owners.

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie explored selling to private equity before choosing high net worth investors. Those transactions valued the club at $8.3 billion. Stephen Ross’ Miami Dolphins hit an $8.1 billion valuation after selling stakes to Ares Management and Joe Tsai, the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder and Brooklyn Nets owner.

The Buffalo Bills sold stakes to Arctos and a number of other limited partners. The valuation for the club wasn’t disclosed. The New York Giants recently hired Moelis & Co. to sell a minority stake in the team.

The other two private equity groups the NFL approved are Sixth Street Partners and a group comprised of Ludis, Dynasty Equity, Blackstone, Carlyle and CVC Capital Partners

The 49ers are owned by Jed York, who has served as the team’s chief executive officer for over a decade and became its principal owner in March 2024 after purchasing shares from his family. York told ESPN at the time that his family owns around 97% of the club.

Edward J. DeBartolo originally bought the team in 1977 for $13 million, and gave the team to his son. The team was then passed on to his sister Denise DeBartolo York in 2000, who is Jed York’s mother. Denise DeBartolo York has an estimated net worth of about $6.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Under the Yorks, the 49ers have won five Super Bowls, tied for the second most ever. Outside the US the team’s business arm, 49ers Enterprises, bought full control of English football club Leeds United in 2023.

