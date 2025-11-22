San Francisco Giants acquire outfielder Joey Wiemer from Miami Marlins in cash trade to boost depth

The San Francisco Giants have added much-needed versatility to their outfield by acquiring Joey Wiemer from the Miami Marlins. The deal highlights the Giants' focus on defensive upgrades as they gear up for the 2026 season. The Giants are positioning themselves for a more competitive lineup amid ongoing roster tweaks.
According to the deal, the Giants receive OF Joey Wiemer, and the Marlins receive cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Giants designated catcher Andrew Knizner for assignment. This move came just ahead of the non-tender deadline, signaling potential changes at the backstop position.
Miami had recently DFA'd Wiemer as they protected prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. For the Giants, it's a chance to snag a player with upside without giving up assets.
Joey Wiemer, set to turn 27 in February, brings a mix of athleticism and experience to Oracle Park. Out of minor league options, he must stick on the active roster or risk waivers again.
In 27 games with the Marlins last season, Wiemer batted .236 with a .715 OPS, including three home runs and extra-base hits.
Career-wise, the right-handed hitter shines against lefties, posting a .779 OPS in 173 plate appearances. Versus right-handers, it's a tougher .559 mark, making him a classic platoon candidate.
Drafted in the fourth round by Milwaukee in 2020, Wiemer debuted in 2023 with 13 homers and 11 steals. Overall, he is a .205/.279/.359 hitter in 499 big-league plate appearances.
Entering arbitration for the first time, Andrew Knizner slashed .221/.299/.299 in 2025, a down year that likely seals his fate. He is a prime non-tender candidate unless a trade partner emerges ahead of Friday’s deadline to tender contracts to players for the upcoming season.
This opens doors for younger catchers or external additions, aligning with San Francisco's youth infusion strategy.
The Giants' outfield struggled in defensive metrics last year, prompting a clear priority of athleticism and range. Wiemer joins recent claim Justin Dean in bolstering that area, potentially platooning with lefty Drew Gilbert in right field. Prospects like Luis Matos and Marco Luciano face stiff competition, as all are optionless and vying for bench spots.
