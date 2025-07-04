San Jose Sharks sign defenseman Dmitry Orlov to two-year contract

The San Jose Sharks have signed an experienced defenseman Dmitry Orlov to a two-year contract worth $13 million. The average annual value (AAV) is around $6.5 million. General Manager Mike Grier announced the move, highlighting Orlov’s skills and leadership as a boost for the team.

Dmitry Orlov's performance Dmitry Orlov is expected to bring NHL experience to San Jose. The 33- year-old has played 867 games in the league, scoring 327 points (76 goals, 251 assists) with a plus-134 rating. Orlov has played for the Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, and Carolina Hurricanes. Notably, in six of his last eight seasons, Orlov averaged at least 20 minutes of ice time per game.

In the previous season with the Carolina Hurricanes, Orlov played 76 games and recorded 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) with a plus-16 rating. Among Hurricanes' defensemen, he ranked third in points and led in hits with 101, while also tying for second in plus-minus. He also registered milestones, including his 300th NHL point on October 15 against New Jersey and his 800th game on October 31 against Boston. Orlov also had a career-best six-game assist streak from November 17-27, picking up six assists.

Dmitry Orlov's playoff success Dmitry Orlov’s playoff experience makes him a valuable addition to the Sharks. He has played in 10 straight postseason runs since the 2015-16 season, totaling 41 points (four goals, 37 assists) in 107 playoff games. During the Washington Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup win, Orlov played 24 games, scored eight points (two goals, six assists), and averaged over 24 minutes of ice time per game.

In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Orlov helped the Hurricanes reach the Conference Final. He played 15 games, recorded four assists, and led team defensemen with 39 hits.

Orlov's strong career Before becoming an NHL regular, Orlov played in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ affiliate, where he scored 47 points in 79 games. He began his professional career in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with Metallurg Novokuznetsk, earning 21 points in 101 games over three seasons.

On the international stage, Orlov has represented Russia. He won a gold medal at the 2011 World Junior Championship. He also won a gold medal in 2014 and bronze medals in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021 at the World Championship.

Mike Grier on Orlov Mike Grier praised Orlov, saying, “Dmitry is a strong, two-way defenseman who brings physicality and versatility on the ice. He has a wealth of NHL experience, both in the regular season and playoffs, and his Stanley Cup championship pedigree is a valuable addition to our team.”

What is next for San Jose? Orlov’s two-year contract will give the Sharks a reliable defenseman through the 2026-27 season as the team is looking to rebuild and strengthen their roster.