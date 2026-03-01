Sanath Jayasuriya to step down as Sri Lanka head coach following disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 exit

Sanath Jayasuriya, the former Sri Lankan cricket legend, has announced his decision to step down as head coach of the Sri Lanka men's national team. This news came after the team's final Super Eights match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, where they suffered a narrow defeat to Pakistan.

Sanath Jayasuriya's decision to step down Sanath Jayasuriya made the revelation during the post-match press conference following Sri Lanka's loss in Pallekele. He clarified that his original contract ran until June 2026, but he has no plans to extend or continue beyond the current commitments. He hadn't formally informed the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board earlier about his intentions to leave.

Notably, he will likely stay for the upcoming bilateral T20I and ODI series against Afghanistan, starting March 13 in Sharjah, depending on SLC's arrangements.

Also Read | Pakistan thrown out of T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal race, New Zealand qualify