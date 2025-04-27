Sanjay Bangar expects Virat Kohli to celebrate differently against KL Rahul’s Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in a much-awaited thriller on Sunday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. RCB will seek redemption after their earlier meeting in Bengaluru, where DC’s KL Rahul single-handedly grabbed a win with his explosive batting. Former India batting coach, Sanjay Bangar has now predicted that Virat Kohli, playing in his home city, will respond with a unique celebration in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul’s celebration KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls, guiding DC to a six-wicket victory against RCB at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. After sealing the win, Rahul performed a ‘Kantara’ celebration, inspired by a popular Kannada film, and declared Bengaluru his home ground. This special celebration caught everyone's attention. Rahul's approach has been aggressive this season, with 323 runs in seven matches and the highest highest score of 93*.

Sanjay Bangar backs Kohli Sanjay Bangar, speaking on Star Sports, suggested that Kohli,will not let Rahul’s celebration go unanswered. “I think Virat would do a little bit differently," Bangar said.

"I think he will show that, ‘OK, that pavilion in which you’re sitting, it’s mine’. Who’s the boss? Virat is the boss there,” he added.

Kohli also looks poised to make a statement this season, with 392 runs in nine matches at an average of 65.33.

RCB and DC in the Playoffs race RCB are in great form, having won six of nine matches, including all their away games this season. With five matches remaining, three more victories could secure them a playoff berth. On the other hand, DC also look strong after winning six out of the nine matches and having an NRR of +0.657.

DC vs RCB - Battle for Pride With Rahul’s ‘Kantara’ celebration setting the tone and Bangar’s prediction of Kohli's counter-response, this match looks nothing less than an absolute thriller. Both players are in good form, and their personal rivalry has made the game more exciting. As RCB aim to maintain their away streak, DC will look to defend their home ground, making this a blockbuster showdown.

Virat Kohli vs KL Rahul Virat Kohli vs DC in IPL: Innings – 29, Runs – 1079, Average – 49.1, Strike rate – 135, Highest Score – 99, 50s – 10, 100s - 0