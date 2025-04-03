Sanjiv Goenka is the ’problem’: LSG fans react to owner’s motivational speech after loss against Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets in a recent clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 1st of April, Tuesday. After the game, LSG chairman Sanjiv Goenka was seen motivating the players in a video posted by the team's social media handle. However, netizens have expressed their disappointment after watching the speech with some pointing fingers at the owner, calling him the "problem" following the loss.

"Our Chairman, Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, motivates the team to regroup, recharge, and come back with renewed spirit and focus on what's ahead," Lucknow Super Giants captioned the video.

In the video, Sanjiv Goenka can be seen motivating LSG players after their loss against the Punjab Kings at their home ground, Lucknow. "I think there are lots of great things. Punjab played better, congratulations to them. I say this evening, you are entitled to your disappointments. Tomorrow morning, wake up fresh. Forget about this. Think about the next week. We have really got a great team. Just believe in yourself. Look forward to tomorrow," he said.

Netizens expressed their displeasure and flooded social media with comments.

LSG in IPL 2025 so far. The Lucknow Super Giants are currently in the sixth position on the IPL Points Table after winning one out of the three games played so far. They have two pints and an NRR of -0.150. The Rishabh Pant-led team will want to bounce back in their upcoming game against Mumbai Indians at their home ground, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana stadium LSG have won 7 out of the 15 matches played at their home ground in Lucknow. They lost 7 matches and 1 match ended with no result. The team has not been able to reach a 200-run mark at the Ekana Stadium with their highest score being 199 runs.