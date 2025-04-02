Sanjiv Goenka’s animated chat with Rishabh Pant after LSG’s loss to PBKS reminds fans of KL Rahul episode

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced each other in a recent clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday (1st April). After the Shreyas Iyer-led team registered an impressive eight-wicket win, LSG's owner Sanjiv Goenka was observed having an animated conversation with his team's captain, Rishabh Pant. This incident has drawn attention of fans on social media, especially considering Pant's high-profile acquisition in the mega auction of IPL 2025. And they are recalling a similar incident from the previous season involving Goenka and former LSG captain KL Rahul. This has led to a meme fest.

Rishabh Pant and Lucknow Super Giants Rishabh Pant's move to LSG was marked by a record-breaking ₹27 crore deal, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. However, the southpaw's performance this season has been underwhelming. Under his captaincy, the team won just one out of the three matches played, so far. When it comes to Pant's numbers in the ongoing season, he has managed to amass 17 runs and has a highest score of 15. His strike rate is 65.38 and has an average of 5.67.

Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul controversy During the IPL 2024 season, after a significant 10-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Goenka was seen publicly expressing his displeasure towards KL Rahul. This public reprimand led to widespread criticism from fans and cricket analysts, who felt such matters should be handled privately. Rahul later described it as "wasn't the nicest thing to be part of." Subsequently, Rahul parted ways with LSG and was acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹14 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

PBKS' Shreyas Iyer after the match "It is the start that is required. The boys played their role really well. Every individual contributed to the best of their ability and whatever was discussed in the team meeting, we implemented really well. To be honest, there's no right combination. Just that the camaraderie and synergy has to click at the right time. I feel all teams have the right potential to go out there and win the game," Shreyas said after winning a second consecutive game of the season.

LSG's Rishabh Pant after the match "The score wasn't enough, we were 20-25 runs short, but that's part and parcel of the game. Still assessing the conditions at our home ground. It's always going to be difficult to get a big total when you lose early wickets, but each and every player is trying hard to take the game forward. The idea was to get a slow wicket. I think the slower balls were sticking in. We got to learn from this game and move forward. There are a lot of positives, can't say much," Rishabh Pant said on their loss at the home ground.