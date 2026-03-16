Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma & Vaibhav Sooryavanshi light up rapid-fire; watch hilarious video

The BCCI Naman Awards 2026, held on March 15 in New Delhi, celebrated India's dominant run in world cricket, including the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. While the evening honoured legends and current stars, the most entertaining part came during a lively rapid-fire session hosted by Harsha Bhogle. Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, and 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi brought humour and relatability, sharing personal stories that fans loved.

Cricketing idols reveal diverse inspirations The rapid-fire kicked off with cricketing idols, showing a mix of global and local influences. Abhishek Sharma quickly named his mentor Yuvraj Singh. Sanju Samson stayed loyal to his childhood hero, Sachin Tendulkar. Hardik Pandya surprised everyone by picking domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer in a witty nod. Young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impressed with his broad choices, Brian Lara and Yuvraj Singh.

Nostalgic throwback to the first video games Questions about the first video games brought out laughs and nostalgia. Abhishek fondly remembered EA Sports’ Cricket 07 for endless cricket fun. Sanju recalled the excitement of GTA Vice City and its open-world adventures. Hardik admitted he preferred WWE games over cricket titles. In a crowd-pleasing moment, Vaibhav honestly said, “Sir, I don’t play video games.”

Humble beginnings with the first vehicles The session turned relatable when players shared their first vehicles. Abhishek started simple with a Honda Activa. Sanju remembered his Maruti Wagon R days. Hardik, now famous for luxury cars, revealed his journey began with a Maruti 800. Vaibhav, still too young to drive at 14, straightforwardly admitted he hasn’t bought one yet, keeping the tone light and humble.

Surprising stadium confessions and movie choices Sanju Samson dropped a fun fact about stadium visits: “I think it was an IPL game that I was part of. I never went to the stadium to watch a match [as a fan].” The group ended with movies, with Sanju praising Superstar Rajinikanth, Hardik picking Godzilla, Abhishek choosing 3 Idiots, and Vaibhav naming Dhurandhar.

Bridging generations in a joyful celebration This rapid-fire round perfectly captured the spirit of the Naman Awards, honouring past icons while spotlighting rising talents. It gave fans a fun, human side of India's cricket heroes after their big 2026 successes.

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