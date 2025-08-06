Sanju Samson misses cut in South Zone squad for Duleep Trophy 2025; check details

Sanju Samson, India’s wicketkeeper-batter, has been left out of the South Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy 2025, set to commence on August 28.

Notably, this marks his second consecutive exclusion from a major domestic tournament, following his absence from Kerala’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad last season.

The decision has raised eyebrows, particularly as five other Kerala players secured spots in the South Zone lineup, leading to questions about Samson’s standing in domestic cricket and his future in the Indian team.

Sanju Samson misses the cut The Duleep Trophy, a prestigious first-class tournament, is a significant platform for players to prove their red-ball credentials and stake a claim for national selection. Samson’s absence from this stage could jeopardize his prospects, especially in the longer format, where he has struggled for a consistent role.

Moreover, Sanju Samson’s omission comes at a critical time. His position in India’s T20 team is under scrutiny with the potential return of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Details about the South Zone squad The South Zone squad, led by Tilak Varma and featuring players like Devdutt Padikkal and R Sai Kishore, includes performers from the Ranji Trophy and India A tours. However, the decision to overlook Samson in favour of Tamil Nadu’s Narayan Jagadeesan as the team’s wicketkeeper has sparked debate.

Jagadeesan, a former Chennai Super Kings player, has been preferred, reportedly due to his consistent domestic performances.

Also Read | Sanju Samson returns to Kerala Cricket with record-breaking KCL signing

Ranji Trophy participation: A key factor? The primary reason for Samson’s exclusion appears to be his limited participation in the previous Ranji Trophy season. According to Thalaivan Sargunam Xavier, Chairman of the South Zone selection committee, Samson’s absence from much of Kerala’s historic run to the Ranji Trophy final played a significant role.

“Sanju Samson was not selected because he was unavailable for much of last year’s Ranji Trophy season,” Xavier told The Times of India.

“This squad was picked based on players who have consistently performed well in the Ranji Trophy and during India A tours.”

Samson played only two matches for Kerala last season, hampered by injuries and international commitments.

IPL stability amid domestic doubts While Samson’s domestic career faces uncertainty, his Indian Premier League (IPL) future seems more secure. As captain of Rajasthan Royals, Samson has been a significant part of the franchise.