Sanju Samson punishes Harry Brook's dropped catch with rapid fifty; fans flood social media with hilarious posts

In a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash between India and England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Sanju Samson turned a major reprieve into a match-defining knock. England captain Harry Brook dropped a straightforward catch when Samson was on just 15, and the Indian opener made the visitors pay dearly with a rapid half-century that powered India to a strong position. Samson powered India towards a strong total before getting dismissed after scoring 89 runs.

Harry Brook's costly miss sparks Samson's fireworks The incident happened early in India's innings during the 3rd over bowled by Jofra Archer. Archer bowled a fuller delivery to Sanju Samson, who tried to play an aerial drive. As his bat turned slightly in the shot, the ball went straight to mid-on. England captain Harry Brook got both hands to it but failed to hold on, sparking groans from the fielding side and cheers from the Indian dugout. Social media exploded instantly, with fans calling it a game-changing error.

Sanju Samson smashes fifty Samson wasted no time capitalizing. He smashed a massive six and a classy four right after the drop, shifting momentum firmly India's way. Samson then accelerated brilliantly, reaching his fifty off just 26 balls in style by hitting a six. His aggressive yet controlled innings featured powerful pulls, elegant drives, and clean striking that left England's bowlers searching for answers.

Fans light up social media with hilarious reactions Cricket lovers on X flooded timelines with memes and witty takes on the blunder and appreciation for Sanju Samson's classy performance.

Sanju Samson's dismissal Sanju Samson was dismissed for 89 off 42 balls (8 fours, 7 sixes) in the 13.1 over, as India reached 160/3 at his fall.

Will Jacks, bowling round the wicket, tossed one up wide outside off. Samson attempted an inside-out drive but toe-ended it, offering a simple catch to Phil Salt at deep cover. This was Jacks' second wicket, having earlier dismissed Abhishek Sharma.

Though he fell short of a century, Samson's explosive knock powered India strongly. He received a standing ovation from the dressing room as he walked off during the drinks break.

India vs England Playing XIs India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah