Sanju Samsons T20 World Cup heroics earn him ICC Player of the Month for March

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): India's star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March 2026, following his title-winning contributions in India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

Samson played a pivotal role in India's successful title run, delivering a string of explosive performances at a crucial stage of the tournament. Initially not a regular in the playing XI, the right-hander made the most of his opportunity after being drafted into the side for the Super 8 phase, turning into one of the team's biggest match-winners.

He began modestly with 24 against Zimbabwe but soon found his rhythm, producing an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies to steer India into the semi-finals. Samson continued his red-hot form with a blistering 89 against England in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium, powering India to a daunting total that proved decisive.

The 31-year-old saved his best for the final, smashing another 89 to help India seal a commanding victory and defend their T20 World Cup crown. Across three key matches in March, Samson amassed 275 runs at a staggering average of 137.50 and a strike rate nearing 200, underlining his dominance in the shortest format.

Speaking on the honour, Samson told ICC, "Winning the ICC Player of the Month award is an incredible feeling, especially as it comes during what has been the most unforgettable phase of my cricketing journey. Playing a part in India's triumph at the Men's T20 World Cup was truly a dream realised, and it took some time for the magnitude of that moment to fully sink in."

"This is an exciting era for Indian cricket, with immense talent across the board. I feel grateful for the opportunities I've received, and for the trust and support from my teammates and coaching staff that have allowed me to perform at my best," he added.