Schmitt homers on games first pitch, Haase hit slam and Giants beat Brewers 12-9

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Casey Schmitt homered on the game's first pitch, Eric Haase hit the Giants' fifth grand slam in a 17-game span as they opened a nine-run lead, and San Francisco beat the Milwaukee Brewers 12-9 Thursday for a a four-game split.

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Jung Hoo Lee had four of the Giants' 20 hits, and Chapman and Bryce Eldridge three each. San Francisco scored six times in the seventh inning, opening a 12-3 lead.

The Giants' five slams in 17 games is the shortest span in team history; they hit five over 23 games from April 14 to May 10, 1970.

Jackson Chourio homered twice for Milwaukee and David Hamilton once.

Schmitt set his career with his 13th homer with his drive on a fastball from Coleman Crow (0-1), who allowed six runs and nine hits in 2 1/3 inning. Crow, whose ERA rose from 3.14 to 5.94, had not allowed more than two earned runs in each of his three previous major league starts.

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Sam Hentges (1-0) got the final two outs of the fifth inning in relief of Adrian Houser for his first big league win since Sept. 2, 2023, for Cleveland against Tampa Bay. Caleb Kilian entered after Wilkin Ramos' bases-loaded walk with no outs in the ninth, struck out Andrew Vaughn, got Sal Frelick to ground into a forceout at second, gave up Luis Rengifo's RBI single, then retired David Hamilton on a flyout to the center-field warning track for his fourth save.

San Francisco improved to 25-19 against the Brewers since 2019. The Giants built a 3-0 lead in the first on Schmitt's homer, Eldridge's RBI single and Chapman's run-scoring double. William Contreras' sacrifice fly cut the deficit in the bottom half and Lee, Chapman and Schmitt drove in runs in the third for a 6-1 lead.

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Haase hit his first grand slam, a drive off Jake Woodford.

Giants: LHP Robbie Ray (3-6, 4.45) starts Friday at the Chicago Cubs.

Brewers: Milwaukee RHP Brandon Sproat (1-4, 6.24) starts Friday at Colorado, which send RHP Ryan Feltner (2-1, 4.85) to the mound.

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