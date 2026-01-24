Scotland replace Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2026 after BCB misses ICC deadline

Scotland has officially stepped in to replace Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, following the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) refusal to travel to India amid security concerns. After issuing an ultimatum to the BCB a couple of days earlier and with no confirmation from Bangladesh, the ICC enforced the pre-decided replacement, paving the way for Scotland to join the tournament.

“The ICC has sent a letter to the BCB confirming that they have been shown the door following their refusal to travel to India. Scotland has also been informed about being picked as the replacement. The formalities have been done,” sources within the ICC confirmed to Hindustan Times.

Reason behind the replacement This development ends weeks of uncertainty that stemmed from Bangladesh's stance on playing matches in India. The BCB cited security and political tensions as reasons for their reluctance, even after an independent assessment and ICC efforts to address concerns. The ICC Board had already voted in favour of retaining Bangladesh's fixtures in India, but prepared for this scenario by selecting Scotland as the standby team, being the highest-ranked non-qualified side.

Scotland's Group C placement and fixtures The tournament is scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Scotland will now slot into Group C for the preliminary stage. They face a tough but exciting lineup of matches, starting right from the tournament opener.

Their schedule includes:

February 7: vs West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (day/night match)

February 9: vs Italy in Kolkata

February 14: vs England in Kolkata

February 17: vs Nepal in Mumbai

These games mark Scotland's return to the global stage in a high-profile group featuring powerhouses like West Indies and England, alongside emerging sides Italy and Nepal.