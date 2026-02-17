Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup LIVE Score: SCO set to face NEP in final group C clash; toss at 6:30 PM IST

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Scotland and Nepal conclude their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Group C campaigns in a night match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on February 17. Scotland enter with one win from three matches and a positive net run rate, aiming to secure a second victory, while Nepal seek their first points of the tournament after three defeats. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, with the first ball at 7:00 PM IST.
West Indies (WI) - Qualified (Q): Matches: 3, Wins: 3, Losses: 0, Ties/No result: 0, Points: 6, Net Run Rate: +1.820
England (ENG) - Qualified (Q): Matches: 4, Wins: 3, Losses: 1, Ties/No result: 0, Points: 6, Net Run Rate: +0.201
Scotland (SCO) - Eliminated (E): Matches: 3, Wins: 1, Losses: 2, Ties/No result: 0, Points: 2, Net Run Rate: +0.359
Italy (ITA) - Eliminated (E): Matches: 3, Wins: 1, Losses: 2, Ties/No result: 0, Points: 2, Net Run Rate: -0.588
Nepal (NEP) - Eliminated (E): Matches: 3, Wins: 0, Losses: 3, Ties/No result: 0, Points: 0, Net Run Rate: -1.942
Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam/Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane
George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie/Zainullah Ihsan, Brad Wheal/Chris Greaves
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup match.