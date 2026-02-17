Live Updates

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup LIVE Score: SCO set to face NEP in final group C clash; toss at 6:30 PM IST

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup LIVE Score: SCO take on NEP in the 33rd Match, Group C of T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai today. Toss at 6:30 PM IST. Match starts 7:00 PM.

Scotland vs Nepal
Scotland vs Nepal(PTI)

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Scotland and Nepal conclude their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Group C campaigns in a night match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on February 17. Scotland enter with one win from three matches and a positive net run rate, aiming to secure a second victory, while Nepal seek their first points of the tournament after three defeats. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, with the first ball at 7:00 PM IST.

Full Squads:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie, Zainullah Ihsan, Jack Jarvis, Chris Greaves, Finlay McCreath

Follow updates here:
17 Feb 2026, 06:02:23 PM IST

SCO VS NEP, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Group C points table ahead of Scotland vs Nepal clash

West Indies (WI) - Qualified (Q): Matches: 3, Wins: 3, Losses: 0, Ties/No result: 0, Points: 6, Net Run Rate: +1.820

England (ENG) - Qualified (Q): Matches: 4, Wins: 3, Losses: 1, Ties/No result: 0, Points: 6, Net Run Rate: +0.201

Scotland (SCO) - Eliminated (E): Matches: 3, Wins: 1, Losses: 2, Ties/No result: 0, Points: 2, Net Run Rate: +0.359

Italy (ITA) - Eliminated (E): Matches: 3, Wins: 1, Losses: 2, Ties/No result: 0, Points: 2, Net Run Rate: -0.588

Nepal (NEP) - Eliminated (E): Matches: 3, Wins: 0, Losses: 3, Ties/No result: 0, Points: 0, Net Run Rate: -1.942

17 Feb 2026, 06:00:06 PM IST

SCO VS NEP, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Nepal probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam/Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane

17 Feb 2026, 05:59:06 PM IST

SCO VS NEP, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Scotland probable XI

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie/Zainullah Ihsan, Brad Wheal/Chris Greaves

17 Feb 2026, 05:51:29 PM IST

SCO VS NEP, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup match.

