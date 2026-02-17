Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup LIVE Score: SCO set to face NEP in final group C clash; toss at 6:30 PM IST

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Scotland and Nepal conclude their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Group C campaigns in a night match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on February 17. Scotland enter with one win from three matches and a positive net run rate, aiming to secure a second victory, while Nepal seek their first points of the tournament after three defeats. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, with the first ball at 7:00 PM IST.

Full Squads:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie, Zainullah Ihsan, Jack Jarvis, Chris Greaves, Finlay McCreath