Scott Hanson announces NFL RedZone to include commercials in 2025 season; all you need to know

The NFL 2025-26 season is set to kick off with the match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on September 4 (Thursday). NFL RedZone has been a fan favourite for delivering uninterrupted football action for years. However, host Scott Hanson made an announcement on the Pat McAfee Show, revealing that RedZone will now feature commercials. This marks a significant departure from its long-standing appeal, leaving fans disappointed with the end of an era.

RedZone, now distributed by ESPN, will integrate advertisements throughout its broadcasts for the first time in its history. The change has sparked mixed reactions, with McAfee downplaying the shift, stating, “I don’t think anybody is upset about the commercials.” Yet, social media posts on X suggest fans are not happy over losing the ad-free experience that made RedZone unique.

Hints of Change in 2024 In the last season, RedZone began experimenting with split-screen advertisements during broadcasts. These half-screen ads, which appeared toward the end of the 2024 season, hinted at the looming shift. Now, Scott Hanson has confirmed that commercials are here to stay, fundamentally altering the viewing experience for subscribers who valued the seamless flow of football action.

Despite the backlash, Hanson emphasized that the inclusion of commercials won’t compromise the core of RedZone’s appeal.

“We will not sacrifice any great football for the business side of things,” he assured viewers, promising that key moments like touchdowns or first-and-goal situations will remain uninterrupted.

A new catchphrase for NFL Redzone With commercials now part of the package, Hanson has officially retired the iconic “seven hours of commercial-free football” slogan. Instead, he introduced a new catchphrase: “Seven hours of RedZone Football start now.” The updated tagline, first debuted after criticism of last season’s split-screen ads, reflected the program’s shift to a more traditional broadcast model.

What’s next? The decision to introduce commercials aligns with broader trends in sports broadcasting, where revenue from advertisements plays a critical role. However, for a service built on the promise of an ad-free experience, the shift could risk alienating loyal viewers.

