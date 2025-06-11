Scottie Scheffler braces for US Open showdown at Oakmont, says 'I don’t pay attention to...'

Scottie Scheffler, ranked number 1 in golf, is set to play the US Open at Oakmont. With his unmatched precision and ability to stay calm under pressure, he is the clear favorite to tackle one of golf’s toughest courses. The thrilling game is on the cards, but Scheffler’s focus remains sharp.

Scheffler shrugs off the spotlight Even though Scheffler will enter the golf course as the favorite to win, he is focused on the game. “I don’t pay attention to the favorite stuff or anything like that,” he said. He also shared why he ditched Venmo: “That’s why I had to get rid of my Venmo because I was either getting paid by people or people requesting me a bunch of money when I didn’t win. It wasn’t a good feeling.”

Oakmont’s challenge Oakmont is known as America’s toughest golf course with thick rough buries and dangerous bunkers. Bryson DeChambeau described the golf course, “When you’ve got those putts inside 10 feet, you’ve got to make them. It’s a great test of golf.”

“Man, it’s just tough,” Collin Morikawa said. Scheffler highlighted the bunkers’ difficulty, “Starting Thursday morning, we’re at even par and it’s up to me to go out there and play against the golf course."

Scheffler’s rise Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win at the 2022 Phoenix Open sparked a dominant run. He has won 25% of his starts since then. He has amassed 19 worldwide titles in just over three years. His third major, a commanding performance at last month’s PGA Championship, saw him win three of his previous four events by 17 shots combined. Scheffler’ hasn’t won the US Open yet, but he came close at Torrey Pines in 2021, Brookline in 2022, and Los Angeles in 2023. Those near wins make him a great contender.

Also Read | 2025 US Open Final Championship Qualifying: How it works and key results

Tough competitors Scottie Scheffler will face tough competition in the US Open. Rory McIlroy, also a top pick after winning the Masters to complete his career Grand Slam, worked hard after a poor Canadian Open. “At some point, you have to realize that there’s a little bit more golf left to play this season,” McIlroy said, focusing on Oakmont’s narrow fairways. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau emphasized accuracy: “You have to hit the fairways, you have to hit greens, and you have to two-putt, worst-case scenario.”