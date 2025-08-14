Scottie Scheffler teams up with new caddie at 2025 BMW Championship; all you need to know

Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1 golfer, is navigating the 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland with a new caddie by his side. His regular caddie, Ted Scott, is absent due to a personal family matter, prompting Scheffler to enlist Michael Cromie as his fill-in caddie for the tournament.

This change comes as Scheffler aims to maintain his dominant form in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, where he currently leads the standings.

Who is Michael Cromie? Michael Cromie is an experienced PGA Tour caddie who typically works with professional golfer Chris Kirk. Cromie has been Kirk’s caddie since 2020, contributing to Kirk’s victories at the 2023 Honda Classic and The Sentry in 2024.

Beyond his caddying expertise, Cromie has a strong golfing background himself. He played collegiate golf at the University of Georgia, where he earned All-American honours and won the prestigious 2014 North & South Amateur at Pinehurst.

His knowledge of the game and familiarity with the PGA Tour make him a reliable choice for Scheffler.

Why is Ted Scott absent? Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler’s longtime caddie, has been a key part of all 17 of Scheffler’s PGA Tour victories since their partnership began in late 2021. However, Scott had to leave abruptly after the third round of the FedEx St Jude Championship to attend to a private family matter in Louisiana.

Scheffler has been supportive, stating, “Ted is where he needs to be right now, and I think caddying is probably the last thing on his mind, as it should be.”

While Scott’s return timeline remains uncertain, Scheffler noted that the family is in “good spirits,” but he refrained from sharing further details.

Adjusting to a new caddie Scheffler and Cromie are adapting to each other’s routines, with Scheffler noting that much of the adjustment involves “little stuff” like how he prefers yardages delivered or what “hitting a hold shot” means.

He appreciated Cromie’s work ethic, saying, “Mike’s a great guy. He works really hard. He does a good job and we’re both learning a new golf course this week, so it’s been fun.”

Scottie Scheffler’s performance outlook Despite the caddie change, Scottie Scheffler remains a formidable contender in the BMW Championship. With four wins this season, including two majors, and a streak of 12 consecutive top-8 finishes, Scheffler is the favourite to win the FedEx Cup.