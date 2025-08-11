Scottie Scheffler turns to tour chaplain as caddie for FedEx St Jude Championship final round; all you need to know

This change came after Scheffler’s regular caddie, Ted Scott, had to leave Memphis due to a family emergency in Louisiana.

Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025(Getty Images via AFP)

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler relied on tour chaplain Brad Payne to serve as his caddie for the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship on Sunday. This change came after Scheffler’s regular caddie, Ted Scott, had to leave Memphis due to a family emergency in Louisiana.

With Scheffler just two shots off the lead entering the final round, the decision to enlist Payne, a close friend and experienced stand-in, added an intriguing twist to the tournament.

Brad Payne’s role

Brad Payne, president of the College Golf Fellowship and a chaplain to several PGA Tour players, is no stranger to stepping in for Scheffler. The two share a strong bond, built on trust and friendship, which made Payne a natural choice to carry Scheffler’s bag in this high-stakes moment.

Notably, Payne previously filled in as Scheffler’s caddie during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla, when Ted Scott attended his daughter’s graduation.

Payne’s familiarity with Scheffler’s game and their personal connection allow him to provide both technical support and emotional stability on the course. This was especially critical at the FedEx St Jude Championship, where Scheffler aimed to maintain his position at the top of the leaderboard.

Ted Scott’s absence and Scottie Scheffler’s focus

The PGA Tour did not disclose the specifics of Ted Scott’s family emergency, respecting his privacy during a difficult time. Scott’s departure after the third round left Scheffler in need of a quick replacement, and Payne’s prior experience made him an ideal candidate.

Entering the final round just two shots behind the leader, Scheffler’s focus remained on maintaining his competitive edge in the FedEx Cup Playoffs’ opening event.

As Scheffler continues his pursuit of the FedEx Cup title, this moment highlights the importance of trust and camaraderie in professional golf.

Looking ahead

The FedEx St Jude Championship is a critical stop in the PGA Tour’s playoff series, and Scottie Scheffler’s performance with Payne as his caddie could shape his momentum heading into the postseason.

