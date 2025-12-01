Sean Newcomb trade: Chicago White Sox sign veteran left-hander to one-year, $4.5 million deal

The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Sean Newcomb on a one-year contract worth $4.5 million. The move adds a reliable arm to White Sox's pitching staff as the team looks to build on improvements and compete in the AL Central in 2026

Deal details and roster move The White Sox officially announced the signing of Sean Newcomb, which guarantees him $4.5 million for the upcoming season. To clear space on the 40-man roster, the club designated left-hander Ryan Rolison for assignment. Rolison, 28, had been claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves just earlier this month. Newcomb, represented by Tidal Sports Group, became the latest addition to a White Sox pitching group that has seen several tweaks this offseason.

Sean Newcomb's strong 2025 performance At 32 years old, Sean Newcomb delivered one of his best seasons in 2025, splitting time between the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics. He appeared in 48 games, including five starts, posting a 2-5 record with a sharp 2.73 ERA over 92.1 innings. The southpaw struck out 91 batters, recorded two saves, and proved especially effective out of the bullpen, where he logged a 2.19 ERA in 70 innings.

Newcomb started the year with Boston on a minor league deal, earning a rotation spot due to injuries to pitchers like Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello. After being traded to Oakland in May, he thrived as a multi-inning reliever, finishing with a 1.75 ERA in 36 appearances for the A's before a late-season elbow issue ended his campaign.

Newcomb's career journey A first-round pick by the Angels in 2014, Sean Newcomb debuted with the Atlanta Braves in 2017 after being acquired in the Andrelton Simmons trade. He showed promise as a starter early on, with a 4.06 ERA in his first two seasons. However, control issues and a shift to the bullpen followed stints with the Cubs and A's.

His 2025 breakout, marked by better command and a diverse pitch mix including a four-seamer, slurve, sinker, cutter, changeup, and curve, has renewed interest in his versatility.