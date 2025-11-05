Seattle Seahawks acquire Rashid Shaheed from New Orleans Saints in key NFL trade deadline move

The NFL trade deadline brought excitement as the Seattle Seahawks are set to strengthen their receiving group. On Tuesday, they traded for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. The deal will inject much-needed firepower into Seattle's offense and special teams as they fight for NFC West supremacy.

Trade details and compensation The Seattle Seahawks sent a fourth-round and fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New Orleans Saints for Rashid Shaheed. The 27-year-old speedster joins the Seahawks immediately, filling gaps in an injury-riddled wide receiver room. Behind star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, options were thin with Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo, and Dareke Young sidelined.

Shaheed's contract adds appeal. He is in the final year of a deal worth $5.2 million, including a $1 million signing bonus that the Seahawks avoid paying. He will hit unrestricted free agency after the season, giving the Seahawks a rental with upside.

Rashid Shaheed's stats This season, Rashid Shaheed has shone in nine games, 44 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns. His career totals are solid: 138 catches, 2,055 yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, one rushing score, and two punt returns for touchdowns.

Despite a meniscus injury limiting him to six games last year, he notched three receiving touchdowns and a punt return TD. In 2023, Shaheed earned Pro Bowl honors as a return specialist and AP All-Pro as a kick returner. This season, he has handled one kick return and 10 punt returns post-injury.

The Seahawks need help in returns, where Dareke Young has been a primary kickoff option. Shaheed reunites with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, his OC in New Orleans last season, easing the transition.

Impact on Seattle Seahawks' injury-hit roster Seattle's receiver corps took hits recently. Kupp (heel, hamstring), Bobo (Achilles), and Young (hip) all sat out Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders. That victory pushed the Seahawks to 6-2, tying them with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West.

Adding Rashid Shaheed provides depth and explosiveness. Undrafted from Weber State in 2022, he has proven his worth as a big-play threat. His speed stretches defenses, complementing Smith-Njigba and a healthy DK Metcalf.

Why this trade boosts Seattle Seahawks' playoff hopes The Seattle Seahawks are all-in for a deep playoff run in a competitive division. Shaheed's arrival will strengthen the team's offense and special teams, areas needing reinforcement. With injuries mounting, this move keeps Seattle contending.