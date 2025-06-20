Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to watch FIFA Club World Cup clash, predicted XIs and more

Seattle Sounders will Spain's Atletico Madrid in a high-stakes FIFA Club World Cup encounter. Both teams who lost their previous game of the tournament, will be geared up to clinch the win in order to stay in the race. The match will be played at the Lumen Field in Seattle.

Seattle Sounders and Atletico Madrid in their previous matches Seattle Sounders were defeated by Botafogo 1-2 in their opening match. Jair Cunha (28') and Igor Jesus (44') scored for the Brazilian team. On the other hand, Cristian Roldan managed to net one goal for the Sounders in the 75th minute.

Atletico Madrid were winless in their opening game and lost by a huge margin as Paris Saint Germain (PSG) registered 4 goals. Fabian Ruiz (19'), Vitinha (45+1') and Senny Mayulu (87') scored the first three goals. Lee Kang-in added the fourth goal in the extra time (90+7').

Team news Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid were thrashed by PSG in their previous match by 4-1. Diego Simeone's side will want to turn the tables and do something new to emerge victorious.

They will be forced to make at least one change as Clement Lenglet got a red late in the last match and is suspended. Jose Maria Gimenez is likely to start in central defense. On the other hand, Reinildo Mandava will likely replace Javi Galan at left-back.

Seattle Sounders FC There is no news of injury from the Seattle Sounders and they are likely to play with their previous starting XI in the upcoming game against the Spanish club.

Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid - Match Details

Date: June 19, 2025 in the US | June 20, 2025 in India

Time: 6 PM ET (June 19) | 3:30 AM IST (June 20)

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle in Washington

Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid - Predicted Lineups Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Jon Bell, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas; Ryan Kent, Alex Roldan, Pedro de la Vega; Jesus Ferreira.

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Cesar Azpilicueta, Javi Galan; Giuliano Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Pablo Barrios, Samuel Lino; Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann.