Seattle Sounders vs PSG Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash, predicted XIs, and more

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on Seattle Sounders in the FIFA Club World Cup match. The Group B finale will be played at the Lumen Field in Washington. While PSG won one match and lost another, Seattle Sounders will aim for their first victory of the tournament.

Seattle Sounders vs PSG - Match Details Date: June 23, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM ET (June 23) | 12:30 AM IST (June 24)

Venue: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.

Team News Seattle Sounders Kalani Kossa-Rienzi was seen limping with an unspecified injury in Seattle's previous match against Atletico Madrid. The team which is winless is likely to include Alex Roldan in the starting lineup.

The Sounders are also missing Paul Arriola, who is set to be sidelined for the long term. However, they could look to former Rangers winger Ryan Kent to strengthen their attack. Notably, Kent has contributed three assists in the season.

Paris Saint-Germain PSG will be missing Ousmane Dembele in the upcoming game as he is currently recovering from a thigh injury. The Ballon d’Or contender is unlikely to make a return. Despite this, Luis Enrique has several attacking options to clinch qualification. Key players like Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz are expected to return to the starting lineup.

Seattle Sounders vs PSG - Expected lineups Seattle Sounders Predicted XIs:

Frei, A. Roldan, Kim, Ragen, Bell, C. Roldan, Vargas, De La Vega, Rusnak, Kent, Musovski

Paris Sain-Germain Predicted XIs:

Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Barcola, Doue, Kvaratskhelia