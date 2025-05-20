See how players qualified for the U.S. Open at Oakmont

Players who are exempt or have qualified for the U.S. Open golf championship on June 12-15 at Oakmont. Players listed only in first category that applies (a-amateur):
Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth.
Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Matthieu Pavon, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Corey Conners, Davis Thompson.
Richard Bland.
a-Jose Luis Ballester, a-Noah Kent.
a-Trevor Gutschewski.
a-Evan Beck.
Scottie Scheffler.
Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson.
Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa.
Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Taylor Pendrith, Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley, Byeong Hun An, Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge.
Matt McCarty.
Maverick McNealy, Harris English, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Daniel Berger, J.J. Spaun, Min Woo Lee, Thomas Detry, Jason Day, J.T. Poston, Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy, Nick Taylor, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Kim, Max Greyserman, Mackenzie Hughes, Jhonattan Vegas, Nico Echavarria, Ben Griffin, Davis Riley, Michael Kim, Patrick Reed, Nick Dunlap, Si Woo Kim, Joe Highsmith.
Jacob Bridgeman, Ryan Gerard, Sam Stevens, Brian Campbell, Cam Davis.
Rasmus Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence.
Laurie Canter.
Joaquin Niemann.
a-Luke Clanton.
TBD on May 26.
a-Justin Hastings.
TBD.
Yuta Sugiura, Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma.
Jordan Smith, Joakim Lagergren, Guido Migliozzi, Frederic LaCroix, Sam Bairstow, Edoardo Molinari, James Kruyswijk, Andrea Pavan.
TBD on June 2.
