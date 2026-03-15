Selection Sunday for March Madness 2026: Bracket reveal time, channel, and full schedule

Selection Sunday marks the exciting moment when the NCAA Tournament field is set, and fans finally know the matchups for March Madness 2026. With conference tournaments wrapping up, the bracket reveal is one of the most anticipated events in college basketball. Here are all the details.

When is Selection Sunday for March Madness 2026? Selection Sunday for the men's NCAA Tournament is on Sunday, March 15, 2026. This is the official day the 68-team field is announced, complete with seeds and first-round pairings.

What time does the bracket reveal start? The men's Selection Show kicks off at 6 PM ET. The one-hour broadcast unveils the entire bracket region by region, building suspense as teams discover their paths to the national title. Notably, the women's bracket reveal follows later at 8 PM ET.

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TV channel and streaming options for the bracket reveal Tune in to CBS for live coverage of the men's bracket reveal. The network has long been the home for Selection Sunday, delivering expert analysis alongside the announcements.

For streaming, options include Paramount+ (Premium plan required for live CBS access), March Madness Live, Fubo, and other live TV services like YouTube TV or DIRECTV Stream. These platforms let fans watch on phones, tablets, or smart TVs without missing a seed reveal.

Full 2026 NCAA men's tournament schedule Once the bracket drops, action ramps up quickly:

First Four: March 17–18 at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, Play-in games for the final spots.

First Round: March 19–20

Second Round: March 21–22

Sweet 16: March 26–27

Elite Eight: March 28–29

Final Four: April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

National Championship: April 6 in Indianapolis

The Final Four venue promises a massive atmosphere at the NFL stadium, continuing the tradition of big stages for the climax.

Selection Sunday for March Madness 2026: How the 68-Team field works Thirty-one automatic bids come from conference tournament winners, like recent qualifiers such as the Akron Zips, securing their spot with a dramatic Mid-American Conference title win. The selection committee fills the rest with at-large berths, debating resumes until the final cuts. The First Four trims the field to 64 for the main bracket.

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