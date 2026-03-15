Selection Sunday for March Madness 2026: Bracket reveal time, channel, and full schedule

Selection Sunday marks the exciting moment when the NCAA Tournament field is set, and fans finally know the matchups for March Madness 2026. With conference tournaments wrapping up, the bracket reveal is one of the most anticipated events in college basketball. Here are all the details.
Selection Sunday for the men's NCAA Tournament is on Sunday, March 15, 2026. This is the official day the 68-team field is announced, complete with seeds and first-round pairings.
The men's Selection Show kicks off at 6 PM ET. The one-hour broadcast unveils the entire bracket region by region, building suspense as teams discover their paths to the national title. Notably, the women's bracket reveal follows later at 8 PM ET.
Tune in to CBS for live coverage of the men's bracket reveal. The network has long been the home for Selection Sunday, delivering expert analysis alongside the announcements.
For streaming, options include Paramount+ (Premium plan required for live CBS access), March Madness Live, Fubo, and other live TV services like YouTube TV or DIRECTV Stream. These platforms let fans watch on phones, tablets, or smart TVs without missing a seed reveal.
Once the bracket drops, action ramps up quickly:
First Four: March 17–18 at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, Play-in games for the final spots.
First Round: March 19–20
Second Round: March 21–22
Sweet 16: March 26–27
Elite Eight: March 28–29
Final Four: April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
National Championship: April 6 in Indianapolis
The Final Four venue promises a massive atmosphere at the NFL stadium, continuing the tradition of big stages for the climax.
Thirty-one automatic bids come from conference tournament winners, like recent qualifiers such as the Akron Zips, securing their spot with a dramatic Mid-American Conference title win. The selection committee fills the rest with at-large berths, debating resumes until the final cuts. The First Four trims the field to 64 for the main bracket.
The March Madness 2026 builds on recent excitement, following Florida's 2025 championship victory over Houston. Teams across the country now await their fate, ready for upsets, Cinderella runs, and unforgettable moments. It's the gateway to one of sports' greatest tournaments.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.