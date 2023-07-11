Senators Ready to Grill the PGA Tour About Its Saudi Deal

The Senate probe is one of the numerous political hurdles the agreement will have to clear as the parties look to move beyond their broad initial pact to something firmer. A final deal between the two sides will also be investigated by the Justice Department, which was already investigating the PGA Tour and other powerful golf bodies for potential anticompetitive behavior, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. Lawmakers also have the ability to make life difficult for the Tour, going after its tax-exempt status, just as they had raised unpleasant questions for LIV about whether its work constituted that of a foreign agent.