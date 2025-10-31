Subscribe

Serena Williams reflects on rival's witchcraft accusation to explain her tennis dominance; check details

Serena Williams witchcraft story reminded fans of the myths surrounding greatness. 

Aachal Maniyar
Published31 Oct 2025, 08:08 PM IST
Serena Williams arrives for the premiere of the short film The Tiger, (file photo)
Serena Williams arrives for the premiere of the short film The Tiger, (file photo)(AP)

Serena Williams, the legendary tennis star with 23 Grand Slam titles, has opened up about accusations from her playing days. The retired icon revealed that a former opponent blamed her repeated victories on supernatural forces rather than skill.

Shocking revelation

On her Stockton Street podcast this week, Serena, 44, shared a story with co-host and sister Venus Williams, plus guest singer Ciara. Serena kept the rival's identity private, but the claim stunned listeners.

“The craziest thing I ever heard about me was that I did witchcraft, black magic, because I was beating some girl a lot,” Serena said. “And so she claimed that we did black magic to beat her.”

Venus Williams recalls behind-the-scenes drama

Venus Williams, 45, chimed in with more details.

“From what I understand, someone on her team consulted a black magician to beat you,” Venus added.

This twist suggests the opponent not only believed in magic but sought it out to counter Serena's dominance. The sisters' candid chat showed how rumours fueled rivalries on the WTA tour.

Ciara shared her mom struggles and bonds with Serena

The conversation shifted when Ciara, the “1,2 Step” hitmaker, discussed her own misconceptions. As a mom of four, including three with New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and 11-year-old son Future Zahir from rapper Future, she faced doubts about balancing career and family.

Ciara revealed she was once told, “You can’t do everything while being a mom.”

Serena, mother to two young daughters, related deeply. “It’s as if it’s a negative thing, right?” she responded.

Their exchange highlighted empowering women who defy limits in sports, entertainment, and parenthood.

Serena Williams' post-retirement health triumph

Beyond tennis tales, Serena Williams continued making headlines off the court. In August, she expressed her thoughts about her weight loss journey using GLP-1 medication, shedding over 30 pounds.

“I feel great,” she said. “I feel really good and healthy. I feel light physically and light mentally."

This update shows Serena thriving in retirement, inspiring fans with her openness about wellness.

Serena's witchcraft story reminded fans of the myths surrounding greatness. From court battles to personal wins, her legacy endures.

 
 
