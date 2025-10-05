Sevilla vs Barcelona: Where and when to watch, current form, injury updates and other key details

After a disappointing 1-2 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain this week in the UEFA Champions League, FC Barcelona head to Andalusia for a Matchday 8 clash against Sevilla FC in La Liga. The game is set for Sunday, October 5, at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, with kick-off at 14:15 GMT.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Form and standings The Barcelona side will arrive in Seville sitting second in the La Liga table with 19 points from seven matches. Hansi Flick’s side has six wins and one draw. A win today will see them move to the top of the table.

Sevilla is still looking for its first home win of the season. They currently sit ninth with 10 points. They have won three, drawn one, and lost three of their matches.

Sevila ve Barcelona head-to-head record In 74 matches, Barcelona has been on top with 48 victories, with Sevilla winning 13. The remaining 13 matches ended in a draw. Sevilla has not beaten Barcelona in the league since 2021, per BBC Sport.

Their last five meetings have all ended in Barcelona victories. The most recent is a 4–1 win in February 2025.

Sevilla team news According to Sports Illustrated, manager Matías Almeyda is expected to continue with three central defenders, with César Azpilicueta anchoring the back line.

Injuries keep Alfon González and Tanguy Nianzou out, with Joan Jordan and Adnan Januzaj doubtful. Alexis Sánchez may start against his former club, alongside Isaac Romero and Ruben Vargas up front.

Barcelona team news Barcelona remain without teenager Lamine Yamal, who is out with a groin issue. Gavi, Fermín López, Joan García, and Raphinha are also unavailable, according to the club’s official website.

Alejandro Balde returns and could start, while Robert Lewandowski is pushing to return to the XI. Flick could rotate midfielders like Pedri after a demanding midweek match in Europe.

Sevilla vs Barcelona predicted lineup Goal predicts both Barcelona and Sevilla’s possible XI for the October 5 La Liga match:

Sevilla expected XI: Vlachodimos, Marcao, Cardoso, Azpilicueta; Suazo, Agoumé, Mendy, Carmona, Alexis, Vargas, Adams.

Barcelona expected XI: Szczęsny, Balde, Christensen, Araújo, Koundé, Pedri, De Jong, Rashford, Olmo, Yamal, Lewandowski.

Where to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona Fans can follow the game across multiple broadcasters.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the match along with the ESPN app. For those who prefer Spanish commentary, they can watch the match on ESPN Deportes.

In the UK, coverage is on Premier Sports 2 and Amazon Prime Video. Canadian viewers can watch via TSN and Amazon Prime, while Sky Sports holds the rights in Mexico.

Barcelona has shown fatigue in recent weeks. Still, the league leaders have enough quality to edge out a close win, but Sevilla at home always offer a challenge.

FAQs When is Sevilla vs Barcelona being played? Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 14:15 GMT.

Where is the match taking place? At the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Sevilla, Spain.

Which channel is showing Sevilla vs Barcelona in the U.S.? The match will air on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and fuboTV.