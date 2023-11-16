Shaheen Afridi appointed as Pakistan's new T20 captain, Masood to lead in Tests. Details here
Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as new white ball captain by Pakistan Cricket Board, while Shan Masood will lead in test matches. Babar Azam stepped down as Pakistan skipper in all three formats.
Pakistan Cricket Board has named Shaheen Shah Afridi as the new white-ball captain, while Shan Masood will lead the men in green in Test matches. The appointment by the PCB comes after Babar Azam stepped down as Pakistan captain in all three formats.
