Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf caught on camera ‘disrespecting’ Indian national anthem in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final

The Asia Cup 2025 final clash between India and Pakistan witnessed a controversy after Pakistani fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf were accused of showing disrespect during India's national anthem.

While both teams stood for the anthems at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, cameras caught Afridi and Rauf talking during India’s anthem, a moment that is widespread on social media and sparked widespread criticism.

This incident intensified the already charged environment around the match. Prior to this, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav had maintained his 'No Handshake' stance by deliberately not shaking hands with former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis during the toss.

The Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan, marking the first-ever title showdown for Asian supremacy in the tournament’s 41-year history, stands out as the most intense clash between these long-time rivals in recent memory. This is largely due to various off-field controversies and the ongoing political tensions between the two countries.

Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Asia Cup: What happened in Super Four match between India vs Pakistan? The match was overshadowed by the 'handshake row' between the teams, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav’s tribute of the group stage win to the Indian Armed Forces and solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims, as well as provocative actions by Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf during the Super Four encounter, turning this contest into much more than just a game.

Sahibzada ignited the provocation with a gun-fire celebration using his bat after reaching his fifty, while Rauf also came under scrutiny. After dismissing Sanju Samson, Rauf displayed aggression, and later, when near the boundary rope, he responded to jeers from Indian fans by raising his fingers to indicate “0-6”, a nod to Pakistan’s unsubstantiated claims of shooting down six Indian fighter jets during the border clash following India’s Operation Sindoor in May.