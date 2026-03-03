Shahid Afridi slams PCB's 50 lakh fine on Pakistan players after T20 World Cup exit; says 'It's narrow-minded thinking'

Pakistan's disappointing run in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked fresh controversy, with reports of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) imposing a PKR 50 lakh fine on every squad member for poor performance. Former captain Shahid Afridi has strongly criticized the move, labelling it ineffective and demanding harsher measures instead.
Pakistan endured yet another early exit from a major ICC event, failing to reach the semifinals for the fourth consecutive time. The team advanced to the Super 8 stage but stumbled after a washout against New Zealand and a loss to England. Despite a win over Sri Lanka in their final group match, the victory margin was too narrow to overtake New Zealand's net run rate, leading to their elimination.
Reports indicate the fines were introduced right after Pakistan's 61-run defeat to India in the group stage. The penalty was tied to performance, with the possibility of waiver if the team made the semifinals. However, the PCB has not issued an official statement on the matter yet.
Shahid Afridi, speaking on Samaa TV, expressed disbelief at the decision regarding the fine.
“This is a decision that’s hard to understand. That’s narrow-minded thinking. This is a small amount. What will you even do with 50 lakhs? It doesn’t even sound like a penalty,” he said.
The explosive all-rounder argued that financial penalties miss the mark entirely. He pushed for sending underperforming players back to domestic cricket to rebuild their form and suggested some deserve a longer break from international selection.
“Players who did not perform, send them to first-class cricket. There are some players, I feel, who shouldn’t be in the team for at least two years. That’s enough,” he added.
Afridi's comments highlight growing frustration over Pakistan's repeated underachievement in global tournaments. Critics, including former players like Mohammad Amir, have echoed concerns that fines punish players without addressing deeper issues like selection or strategy.
As debates rage over accountability, Afridi's call for stricter, non-financial punishments resonates with fans seeking real change in Pakistan cricket. Whether the PCB responds with structural reforms or sticks to fines remains to be seen.
Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq
