Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signs historic $285 million deal with Oklahoma City Thunder - Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder have extended the contract with their superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He has signed a monumental four-year deal worth $285 million.

Details about the deal between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a 26-year-old NBA guard, already a cornerstone of the franchise, will earn $63.5 million in the first year of the extension, with salaries escalating to $78.7 million by the final year, according to a report by ESPN. This contract follows the remaining two years of his current deal, paying $38.3 million and $40.8 million, signed in 2021.

With an annual average of $71.25 million, this deal sets a new benchmark as the highest in NBA history, running through the 2030-31 season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s remarkable 2024-25 season Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s extension is followed by a remarkable 2024-25 season, where he led the Thunder to their first NBA championship in a thrilling seven-game series against the Indiana Pacers.

He registered an average of 30.3 points per game in the Finals and earned the Finals MVP award, cementing his status as a clutch performer.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s regular-season dominance was equally impressive, averaging 32.1 points, five rebounds, and a career-high 6.4 assists per game. Notably, he scored 20 or more points in 72 consecutive games.

Defensive and offensive skills Beyond scoring, Gilgeous-Alexander’s impact was felt on both ends of the court. The Thunder ranked first in defensive rating and third in offensive rating, with their star guard Gilgeous-Alexander playing a significant role.

His defensive skills, combined with his offensive versatility, made him a two-way force. This rare combination earned him the regular-season MVP award, making him only the fourth player in NBA history, alongside legends Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to win both the scoring title and MVP in the same season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's impactful journey Drafted 11th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2018, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on draft night.

After a remarkable rookie season averaging 10.8 points, he was part of the blockbuster trade sending Paul George to the Clippers, landing him in Oklahoma City Thunder.

Since then, he has evolved into a three-time first-team All-NBA performer, showcasing growth that has made him the face of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s revival.