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Shakira wasn't ready to leave the stage after World Cup opener, viral video shows

A viral video from the World Cup opener showed the Colombian star extending her time on stage moments after performing the official tournament anthem with Burna Boy.

Livemint
Updated12 Jun 2026, 08:16 AM IST
Colombian singer, songwriter, and producer Shakira performs during the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup Group.
Colombian singer, songwriter, and producer Shakira performs during the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup Group.(AFP)
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A heartwarming moment involving Shakira has become one of the most talked-about highlights from the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico City.

The Colombian superstar, who headlined the star-studded event alongside Nigerian singer Burna Boy, appeared reluctant to leave the stage after her performance. A video circulating on social media shows Shakira playfully grabbing a stadium worker and dancing with him as the crowd cheered.

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Viral moment steals the spotlight

The clip quickly gained traction online, with fans praising the singer's spontaneity and enthusiasm.

The moment came shortly after Shakira and Burna Boy delivered the first live performance of "Dai Dai", the official anthem of the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the packed Estadio Azteca.

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Their performance capped off an evening of music, culture and celebration before the tournament's opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

Star-studded opening ceremony

The opening ceremony featured a lineup of international artists including Maná, J Balvin, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules and Tyla.

More than 80,000 fans inside the stadium watched the performances, while millions followed the spectacle from around the world.

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South African singer Tyla performed her country's national anthem before kick-off, while Mexican music icon Alejandro Fernández delivered a rendition of Mexico's anthem on the pitch.

Shakira and Burna Boy headline musical finale

The biggest musical moment of the evening belonged to Shakira and Burna Boy.

Performing alongside a troupe of dancers, Shakira brought her trademark energy to the stage as African-inspired rhythms filled the stadium. The performance had tens of thousands of fans singing and dancing along.

Also Read | FIFA WC Opening Ceremony LIVE: Mexico and South Africa game begins

The appearance marked Shakira's return to Estadio Azteca, where she last performed during her El Dorado Tour in 2018.

A familiar face at the World Cup

The 2026 tournament marks the fourth World Cup association of Shakira's career.

She previously performed "Hips Don't Lie – Bamboo" during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, followed by the official tournament song "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" in South Africa in 2010. She also appeared at the closing ceremony of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with her song "La La La".

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Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: 80-year-old man dies outside Estadio Azteca in Mexico

Shakira is also scheduled to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey alongside Madonna and BTS.

Ceremony celebrates Mexico's heritage

The event began with a cultural showcase inspired by Mexico's ancestral roots.

A giant golden sphere transformed into a representation of the World Cup trophy as organisers welcomed viewers in both Spanish and English. Visuals inspired by Aztec culture were featured throughout the ceremony.

The ceremony concluded with a fireworks display in the colours of the Mexican flag, lighting up the skies above Mexico City before the opening match got underway.

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