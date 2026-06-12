Shakira wasn't ready to leave the stage after World Cup opener, viral video shows

A heartwarming moment involving Shakira has become one of the most talked-about highlights from the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico City.

The Colombian superstar, who headlined the star-studded event alongside Nigerian singer Burna Boy, appeared reluctant to leave the stage after her performance. A video circulating on social media shows Shakira playfully grabbing a stadium worker and dancing with him as the crowd cheered.

Advertisement

Viral moment steals the spotlight The clip quickly gained traction online, with fans praising the singer's spontaneity and enthusiasm.

The moment came shortly after Shakira and Burna Boy delivered the first live performance of "Dai Dai", the official anthem of the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the packed Estadio Azteca.

Also Read | First time in 96 years! FIFA WC 2026 opener enters history books in ugly fashion

Their performance capped off an evening of music, culture and celebration before the tournament's opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

Star-studded opening ceremony The opening ceremony featured a lineup of international artists including Maná, J Balvin, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules and Tyla.

More than 80,000 fans inside the stadium watched the performances, while millions followed the spectacle from around the world.

Advertisement

South African singer Tyla performed her country's national anthem before kick-off, while Mexican music icon Alejandro Fernández delivered a rendition of Mexico's anthem on the pitch.

Shakira and Burna Boy headline musical finale The biggest musical moment of the evening belonged to Shakira and Burna Boy.

Performing alongside a troupe of dancers, Shakira brought her trademark energy to the stage as African-inspired rhythms filled the stadium. The performance had tens of thousands of fans singing and dancing along.

Also Read | FIFA WC Opening Ceremony LIVE: Mexico and South Africa game begins

The appearance marked Shakira's return to Estadio Azteca, where she last performed during her El Dorado Tour in 2018.

A familiar face at the World Cup The 2026 tournament marks the fourth World Cup association of Shakira's career.

She previously performed "Hips Don't Lie – Bamboo" during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, followed by the official tournament song "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" in South Africa in 2010. She also appeared at the closing ceremony of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with her song "La La La".

Advertisement

Shakira is also scheduled to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey alongside Madonna and BTS.

Ceremony celebrates Mexico's heritage The event began with a cultural showcase inspired by Mexico's ancestral roots.

A giant golden sphere transformed into a representation of the World Cup trophy as organisers welcomed viewers in both Spanish and English. Visuals inspired by Aztec culture were featured throughout the ceremony.

The ceremony concluded with a fireworks display in the colours of the Mexican flag, lighting up the skies above Mexico City before the opening match got underway.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer