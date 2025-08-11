Shane van Gisbergen dominates Watkins Glen with fourth consecutive road course win

Shane van Gisbergen solidified his status as a road course maestro, clinching his fourth straight NASCAR Cup Series victory at Watkins Glen International on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Trackhouse Racing driver’s commanding performance placed him in elite company, joining NASCAR legends Chase Elliott and Jeff Gordon as the only drivers to achieve four consecutive wins on road or street courses.

What happened during the race? Starting from second place after being narrowly outqualified by Ryan Blaney, Shane van Gisbergen showcased his road course prowess at the 2.45-mile Watkins Glen track.

The Auckland, New Zealand native took the lead on Lap 25 of the 90-lap race and maintained a smooth, controlled rhythm throughout. His final pit stop came with 27 laps remaining, allowing him to cycle back into first place by Lap 74.

The race remained relatively clean, with only three caution periods, enabling van Gisbergen to stretch his lead in the final 17 laps.

Advertisement

Race results Shane van Gisbergen crossed the finish line 11.116 seconds ahead of runner-up Christopher Bell. Chris Buescher secured third place, followed by William Byron and Chase Briscoe, rounding out the top five.

“It’s just about staying focused and hitting my marks,” van Gisbergen said post-race, crediting his team’s strategy for the dominant win.

A historic achievement Shane van Gisbergen’s Watkins Glen victory marks his fifth win in just 38 career starts in NASCAR’s premier series.

Among active drivers, only Chase Elliott (seven road course wins) and Kyle Larson (six) have more victories on street or road circuits. This milestone win comes on the heels of Trackhouse Racing’s decision to sign van Gisbergen to a multiyear contract extension.

Advertisement

Race highlights and key moments The race saw minimal disruptions, with just one caution flag for debris during the first two stages. Chris Buescher claimed victory in Stage 1, while Ryan Blaney took Stage 2, setting the tone for a competitive day. However, tensions flared late in Stage 2 when John Hunter Nemechek bumped teammate Erik Jones off the track. The drama continued as Ty Gibbs spun Nemechek on the final lap of the stage, hinting at the intensity of the playoff push.

What’s next for Shane van Gisbergen? With this win, van Gisbergen continues to build momentum as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway for the next race on Saturday, August 16, at 7:30 PM ET.