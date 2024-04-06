Shane Watson's advise to Hardik Pandya after being booed: 'You live, learn and move on'
Hardik Pandya has been receiving varied opinions from cricketing fraternity after he was booed by . Shane Watson backs Pandya and urges him to ignore backlash. Pandya's resilience and leadership will be tested in upcoming fixture against Delhi Capitals.
In a recent turn of events at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya has found himself amidst a storm of opinions and reactions from the cricketing fraternity as he was booed by the fans. As the Mumbai-based franchise struggles to find its footing in the ongoing season, former cricketers and pundits have weighed in on the challenges faced by Pandya in his leadership role.