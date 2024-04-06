In a recent turn of events at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya has found himself amidst a storm of opinions and reactions from the cricketing fraternity as he was booed by the fans. As the Mumbai-based franchise struggles to find its footing in the ongoing season, former cricketers and pundits have weighed in on the challenges faced by Pandya in his leadership role.

Reflecting on the situation, various voices from the cricketing world have offered their insights. Ravichandran Ashwin attributed the predicament to cultural factors, while Steve Smith dismissed it as irrelevant. Ravi Shastri opined that the entire captaincy dispute could have been avoided, highlighting the complexities involved.

Amidst the mixed opinions, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson stepped forward in support of Hardik Pandya. Watson, known for his observations, expressed his belief that Mumbai Indians would have handled the situation differently had they foreseen the backlash faced by Pandya upon his return to the franchise.

In a response given to Hindustan Times about the criticism and backlash faced by Pandya, the Australian all-rounder said, “The way things have played out. In hindsight, it is always..(laughs) a really great thing that you don't have until it does play out, and unfortunately, the backlash that has come towards Hardik is something that really no one, he, as an individual, the Mumbai Indians, the franchise, if they had the time back."

Shane Watson added, “I'm sure they would have done things a little bit differently to reduce that backlash a little, that unnecessary didn't need to come. But you live and learn. And everyone like us is living and learning. One of the leading sports franchises in the world is learning as well. And that's the beauty of life which is just taking every experience and trying to do better the next time."

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Shane Watson emphasized Pandya's ability to block out distractions and focus on his performance. With MI facing Delhi Capitals in their upcoming fixture, Pandya's resilience and leadership will be put to the test once again. Watson urged Pandya to maintain his focus and harness his skills to silence critics and lead MI to victory.

Pandya's journey has been marked by twists and turns, including his stint as captain of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, before rejoining Mumbai Indians in 2024. However, his homecoming was met with unexpected hostility from MI fans during a match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

