Shaquille Leonard retires: Indianapolis Colts to honour three-time All-Pro linebacker

Indianapolis Colts fans will bid farewell to a franchise icon this Sunday as three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard officially retires as a member of the team. The Colts announced Wednesday that Leonard, a defensive standout and community leader, will address fans at halftime during the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He will also take part in a pregame tradition, serving as the team’s anvil striker before kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.
