Shardul Thakur likely to make return in India's Test squad for England series - Report

Shardul Thakur, India’s star all-rounder is set to make a Test comeback in the upcoming series against England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the squad for the five-match Test series soon. Thakur’s potential inclusion could strengthen India’s pace attack for the crucial tour.

Shardul Thakur's previous Test match The 33-year-old fast-bowler last donned the Test whites in December 2023, against South Africa at Centurion. Since then, he was overlooked for India’s three home Test series in 2024 and the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

India's Test series against England India is set to play a five-match Test series against England which will commence on June 20, 2025, at Headingley in Leeds. The next games are scheduled in Birmingham, Lord’s, Manchester, and The Oval.

Timely return to the Indian Test squad According to a report by Cricbuzz, BCCI is likely to name Shardul Thakur in the Test squad. India’s need for a reliable fourth pacer has highlighted the value of a player like Thakur, who can balance both bowling and batting fronts. The upcoming England series can present an opportunity for him to reclaim his spot in the Tests.

Shardul Thakur's domestic performance Shardul Thakur’s outstanding performances in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season for Mumbai have significantly strengthened his case to make a cut to the Indian squad. Playing under Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy, Thakur amassed 505 runs, including a century and four fifties, finishing as Mumbai’s second-highest run-scorer.

With the ball, Thakur was equally effective. He scalped 35 wickets in the season. This red-hot form has evidently caught the selectors’ attention, positioning him as a key candidate for the England tour.

Shardul Thakur's performance in Tests In the 19 Test innings played, Shardul Thakur has scalped 31 wickets and has an economy of 3.64. He has an average of 28.38 and a BBI of 7/61. He has taken one four-wicket haul and one five-wicket haul in the format, so far.

