Shawn Clark, UCF assistant coach and Appalachian State legend passes away at 50

The college football community is mourning the sudden loss of Shawn Clark, UCF’s offensive line coach and a celebrated Appalachian State alumnus, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at age 50. Clark died in a local hospital, leaving behind a legacy of leadership, passion, and love for the game. He is survived by his wife, Jonelle, and their two children, Giana and Braxton.