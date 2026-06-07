'She has put a marker out there to other teams...': Mooney backs youngster Voll to shine in Womens T20WC

Melbourne [Australia], June 7 (ANI): Australian veteran Beth Mooney has backed young opener Georgia Voll to shine in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, saying that she has got clarity regarding her game and role and will be a real threat with the way she picks up the length so easily.

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Voll has made a remarkable impact since making her international T20I debut at the start of last year, and the 22-year-old will enter her maiden T20 World Cup campaign in England and Wales as the top-ranked player on the ICC Women's T20I Batter Rankings following some superb knocks for her country across the last 18 months.

In 12 T20Is, the 22-year-old has made 474 runs in 12 innings at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 156.43, with a century and three fifties. This year in RCB's second Women's Premier League (WPL) win, she made 170 runs in six innings at an average of 34.00 and a strike rate of 126.86, including two fifties and a knock of 79 in the final against Delhi Capitals (DC).

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Mooney said, as quoted by ICC, "She (Voll) has put a marker out there to other teams with the way she's been playing her cricket in the past 12-18 months, so I am really excited to see her take her opportunity at the top of the order."

"She played a lot of cricket before she made her debut for Australia, she played for Queensland and Brisbane at a pretty young age, so I think that has given her a lot of confidence going into international cricket, and she's got real clarity on her game and her role as well."

"She is a real talent, she hits the ball nice and hard, she picks up length really well, so she will be a real threat for us for sure," she continued.

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There are big shoes to fill for Voll following the recent retirement of long-time skipper Alyssa Healy, but the early indications are the powerful right-hander can make a similar impact to that of her predecessor and prove a reliable option at the top of the batting order.

"For me personally, walking out with someone different in a T20 World Cup is going to be a little bit weird, but fortunately, 'Volly' and I have a pretty cool relationship as well," Mooney said.

"Hopefully we can replicate some of the cool things that 'Midge' (Healy) and I did at the top of the order in T20 World Cups and create our own story there ... open the batting for Australia in big games, and have a lot of fun doing it," she added.

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Australia will play two warm-up fixtures against England and the West Indies prior to their first match at the T20 World Cup, against South Africa in Manchester on June 13. (ANI)